Register Now for Virtual STEM-ING Event

The Patuxent Partnership reminds interested middle school girls that the ninth annual STEM-ING event is going virtual with a live virtual kick off April 3. The event will close on April 24.

Registration is open. Register here.

The event is in need of volunteers. Register here. When registering, be sure to review the committee descriptions and indicate which committee you would like to help. The event is especially in need of volunteers for its facilities committee. High school volunteers are welcome on the facilities committee.

STEM-ING (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Inspiring the Next Generation), as the name says, focuses on inspiring the middle school girls in sixth through eighth grades into STEM by proving an amazing opportunity to interact with positive STEM role models in the community. In addition, the girls are engaged in fun and challenging hands-on workshops, which will activate their learning by connecting theory and practice to generate a deeper understanding of STEM and its applications in everyday life.

STEM-ING is committed to empower these young girls to realize their inner potentials through these direct exposures and also help to increase their critical thinking and problem solving abilities.

This year’s event is going virtual, consists of three parts below, and is free! Registration is still required (one registration per student).

Live kick-off will be at 1 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021

The kick-off will feature a live demonstration by the University of Maryland Chesapeake Biology Lab, an inspiring STEM talk by the keynote speaker and information regarding the at-home workshops. The event will be streamed live and the link will be provided to students that register.

At-home STEM Workshops: During registration, you can register for up to four workshops total (up to two with workshop kits and up to two without workshop kits).

If you register by today, March 15, workshop kits, a cinch bag with STEM goodies and a T-shirt will be available for pick-up (all free).

All registrants will receive a link to virtual classrooms with pre-recorded workshop demonstrations, instructions and Q&A opportunities with the workshop leads.

All workshops are to be completed by April 22 and results shared with workshop leads.

Live STEM-ING final event will be at 1 pm Saturday, April 24

The final event will feature live prize drawings, at-home workshop wrap-ups, fun STEM information and final Q&A sessions with STEM-ING.

The event will be streamed live and the link will be provided to those that register.

Workshop kit pickup location and times:

March 27 from 1-3 pm at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way Prince Frederick MD

March 29 from 4-6 pm at Lexington Park Library, 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd. Lexington Park

April 1 from 5:30-7 pm at La Plata Library, 2 Garrett Ave., La Plata

April 2 from 4-6 pm at Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

