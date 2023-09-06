Register Now for HSMP Annual Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host its annual meeting on September 28, 2023, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California.

Community members are invited to register and attend the free event. Participants will learn from subject matter experts and receive updates on health improvement efforts happening within St. Mary’s County.

For more information or to register, click here.

The meeting will include learning sessions in the morning from speakers on various topics related to four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County:

Behavioral Health (including mental health and substance use prevention and control)

Chronic Disease

Environmental Health

Violence, Injury, and Trauma

The afternoon portion of the meeting will be utilized for an interactive group planning activity where participants will bring together ideas and expertise to develop action plans for specific community health needs.

“This year’s annual meeting marks the 10-year anniversary of HSMP,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, HSMP co-chair. “For those who want to get involved and do something meaningful to serve their community, this is a unique opportunity. Participants will also learn about the various health improvement initiatives HSMP has implemented in the past 10 years.”

For more information on speakers, session topics, or the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, click here.

Call for Sponsors for Lunch at Meeting

HSMP is currently seeking a sponsor to provide lunch for attendees at the meeting. HSMP predicts that this will cost approximately $2,000 for 150 attendees. With this sponsorship, you will be allowing us to enhance productivity, foster collaboration and networking, and increase retention for our afternoon interactive planning activity. As the lunch sponsor, your organization’s logo will be included on the event webpage and sponsor signage at the event, and you will be guaranteed a vendor table at the event.

If interested in sponsoring lunch, email Jacquie Wells at [email protected].