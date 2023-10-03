Register Now for Health & Wellness Fair

A Community Health & Wellness Fair will be held from 9am to 3:30pm Friday, October 13, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

The event is free and open to the public. Health screenings offered at this year’s event include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. The pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Bring your insurance card; all insurance types are accepted.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect expired or unused medications for safe disposal, including diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens.

Event sponsors include: Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, ClearCaptions, Fresenius Medical Care, Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute, Personalized Therapy LLC, Southern Maryland Foot & Ankle, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, The Pharmacy at PJ Bean, and Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC.

Want to skip the registration line? Pre-register online at stmaryscountymd.gov/healthfair. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon Thursday, October 12.

The event is being sponsored by St. Mary’s County’s Department of Aging & Human Services.

For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or [email protected].