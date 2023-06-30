Register for NAVAIR/NAWC ICE Event

The Patuxent Partnership will hold a classified Industry Collaborative Exchange on July 12 at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River conducted by the Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Aviation Program Executive Offices, along with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft and Weapons Divisions.

Wednesday, July 12 @ 8am – 5pm

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Base Theater

22268 Cedar Point Road, Patuxent River

Please note that those interested in attending must register by Friday, July 7 at 14:00. Register here.

The meeting will be held at the Secret Level. Only contractors performing a current DoD contract containing a DD254 will be allowed to the meeting. Only those with proper clearance will be permitted to attend.

The Naval Aviation North Stars ICE is the first in a series of planned events to inform industry about the specific and time-critical challenges to NAVAIR’s Mission to “Deliver integrated warfighting capability to enable the Fleet / Force to compete, deter and win – tonight, tomorrow and in the future.”

The July 12 event will focus on the “Rapid delivery of integrated warfighting capability that is dominant, affordable and available.”

Key agenda topics include:

Distributed Maritime Operations and the Joint Warfighting Concept

Aligning Efforts to the Naval Aviation North Stars

Priority Warfighting Capability Gaps – Emergent and Urgent Needs

