Register for Healthy St. Mary’s Annual Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 29, 2021

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host the 2021 HSMP annual meeting virtually on September 30 from 8 am to 5 pm.

All community members are welcome to attend the free event to learn more about the health needs facing St. Mary’s County and receive updates on local health improvement efforts, including an overview of the Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 plan.

For more information or to register, click here.

The Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County, now available to view online here.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, HSMP launched its second formal local health improvement process.

The process began with gathering and analyzing population-level health data which was published in the 2020 Community Health Assessment for St. Mary’s County.

The assessment informed the development of a data-driven community health improvement plan to address the community’s greatest health needs. The Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 plan will be implemented through the collaborative efforts of various community partners and evaluated to measure progress toward local health improvement.

“The Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 plan is a product of the tremendous strategic planning efforts and dedication of our HSMP members,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “I encourage everyone in our community to join HSMP so that we can turn this vision of better health for St. Mary’s into reality.”

About the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

HSMP is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County, MD. The coalition mobilizes members through action teams to address the priority health issues in St. Mary’s. Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free and all interested organizations and community members are welcome. For more information, visit its website.