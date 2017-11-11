Recycle for Sight Collects Eyeglasses

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

With the help of the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation, Lions Club International is now making it easier than ever to donate used eyeglasses and hearing aids to people in need.

The county department is working with the local Lions Club to collect eyeglasses at the six convenience centers and St. Andrews Landfill. Lions Club donation boxes also can be found in the attendant’s shelters with signage to help promote the program. Lions Clubs collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids at over 35 locations around the county.

Once collected, Lions Club volunteers deliver the eyeglasses to regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers (LERCs). LERC volunteers clean, sort by prescription strength, and package the glasses. Recycled glasses are distributed to people and organizations in need around the world free of charge. The Recycle for Sight program accepts donated prescription and reading glasses, sunglasses, as well as plastic and metal eyeglass frames. As a part of the program, hearing aids are also collected and refurbished, if possible.

Imagine helping a child to read, an adult succeed at his/her job, a senior maintain their independence, and provide a community with more opportunities to grow and thrive.

For more information regarding the Lions eyeglass and hearing aid recycling , click here to reach Lion Zone Chairman George Kirby.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700