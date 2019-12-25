Rec & Parks Seeking Community Input

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting input from citizens as the department develops its strategic plan.

As part of that effort, the department is conducting a Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis.

Input from the community through a short survey will aid in gathering information for strategic planning efforts to form future goals, recommendations, and departmental actions. Additionally, information provided will help improve customer service, enhance programs and activities, and recommend funding for parks and facilities.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Responses will be accepted through the end of December 2019.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700