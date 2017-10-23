Reaper Drones Help Combat Wildfires

Remotely piloted Air Force drones were put to work recently to help combat the California wildfires, according to a DoD news release. MQ-9 Reapers from the Air National Guard’s 163rd Attack Wing were put into service in Northern California.

DefSec James Mattis is objecting to the two versions of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, reports Washington Examiner, including his fear that language in the bill limits the ability of the US to take decisive action against cyber threats. DefSec Mattis also asked Congress to back off on organizational changes at the Pentagon, reports Defense News.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley casts Russia’s efforts to “sow chaos” in elections across the world as “warfare” last week during a conference hosted by the George W. Bush Institute, reports Fifth Domain.

An F-35C Lightning II, the Navy variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, landed on and launched from the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson carrier during day and night operations, completing another step toward becoming an operationally capable aircraft, the Times of San Diego reports.

RADM William “Trey” Wheeler III, commander of the operations group Pacific, told a group gathered at the “Poseidon and Triton: Welcome to the Family” panel discussion, that the Navy is seeing a renewed interest in airborne anti-submarine warfare and in the underwater domain, reports The Tester. The P-8A Poseidon is equipped to support UASs, such as the MQ-4C Triton when performing certain operations and missions.

The Air Force is working with microwave experts from companies including Raytheon and Booz Allen Hamilton to conduct experiments with high power electromagnetic technology, reports Defense Systems. The work has the potential to enhance missile defense and electronic warfare capabilities. The Army is looking for a near-term Multi-Function Electronic Warfare technology able to effectively launch offensive drone EW attacks more precisely than current technology allows, Defense Systems reports.

RADM Roy J. Kelley is the new commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, WAVY.com reports. RADM Kelly reports to COMNAVAIRLANT from Washington, D.C., where he served as the director of the Joint Strike Fighter Fleet Integration Office.

Australia is weighing an offer to sell its aging fleet of F/A-18 Hornet jet fighters to Canada amid a heated trade dispute with the US, reports The West Australian.

Washington Technology has recognized the most innovative companies in the federal market with its WT Industry Innovator awards. Twenty-two firms were nominated. To gather nominations, WT asked companies to tell us what they were doing to transform their businesses and better serve customers.

Grappling with basic training injuries, the Army implemented an occupational fitness test for potential recruits, Army Times reports. In the past 10 months since the test was established, the service has seen injury and drop-out rates go down at basic training.

Contracts:

Resource Management Concepts Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is being awarded a $40,027,914 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide laboratory operation and maintenance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division’s Simulation Division. Services to be provided include facilities operation and maintenance services, and information technology support for the AIR-5.4.3 Simulation Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (97 percent); and various locations throughout US (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a small business set-aside; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0008).

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is being awarded $120,078,063 for fixed-price modification P00092 under previously awarded firm-fixed price, incentive and award fee provisions contract M00027-11-C-0003 in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program. This modification increases the cumulative value of the contract to $882,089,075. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (48.91 percent); Parris Island, South Carolina (35 percent); Quantico, Virginia (6 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (6 percent); Beaufort, South Carolina (2.5 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (0.97 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (0.46 percent); and Bogue, North Carolina (0.16 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2018 1105 subsistence-in-kind funds in the amount of $120,078,063 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installation Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is being awarded $117,025,170 for fixed-price modification P00087 under a previously awarded firm-fixed price, incentive and award fee provisions contract M00027-11-C-0001 in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program. This modification increases the basic value of the contract to $805,479,197. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, California (49.76 percent); San Diego, California (22.25 percent); Twentynine Palms, California (15.48 percent); Miramar, California (6.49 percent); Yuma, Arizona (4.56 percent); and Bridgeport, California (1.46 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2018 1105 subsistence-in-kind funds in the amount of $117,025,170 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Installation Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Logistics Management Institute, Tysons, Virginia, is being awarded $12,308,251 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract M95494-18-F-0033 for facility planning and geospatial information and services data management support for the implementation of the Marine Corps Infrastructure Reset Strategy. This contract includes four one-year option periods, which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $46,052,619. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Installations worldwide, including: Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (17 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (17 percent); Camp Butler, Japan (17 percent); Quantico, Virginia (8 percent); Arlington, Virginia (5 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (5 percent); Beaufort, South Carolina (5 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (5 percent); Twentynine Palms, California (4 percent); Yuma, Arizona (4 percent); Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii (4 percent); Miramar, California (3 percent); and various places below one percent (6 percent). Work is expected to be completed Oct. 22, 2018. If all options are exercised, work will continue through Oct. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $12,308,251 will be obligated at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited with proposals via General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, with three offers received. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded an $86,239,493 competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide digital representation of adversary missiles and flight test targets common across all Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS) programs to support BMDS development efforts, testing events, and assessment activities; assistance for test analysis and reporting of the BMDS; quantitative assessment of risk at the functional, program, and integrated system level; and assistance to the Corporate Lethality Program’s mission to assure the effectiveness of the BMDS to negate a ballistic missile threat. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and, other continental US and outside the continental US sites with an estimated completion date of September 2022. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website with two proposals received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $815,641 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-C-0001).

UNICOR/Federal Prison Industries, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $12,564,000 modification (P00007) exercising the second one-year option of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-16-D-1008) with two one-year option periods for Army physical fitness jackets. The modification brings the maximum dollar value of the contract to $36,854,000 from $24,390,000. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Virginia, Florida, Arizona, and Washington, District of Columbia, with an Oct. 29, 2018, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Aermor LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia; American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia; and Qualis Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, have been awarded a $93,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center test services. The contractors will provide advisory and assistance services in support of operational test and evaluation that include a broad range of engineering, technical, and analytical services. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Everett, Washington; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Hurlburt Field, Florida; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; and Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 19, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three offers received. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $30,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA7046-18-D-0001, FA7046-18-D-0002, FA7046-18-D-0003).

Advanced Technology Systems Co., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $64,087,234 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, and time-and-materials contract for Egypt border security. This contract provides the Arab Republic of Egypt with a mobile surveillance sensor security system to support the Egyptian Border Guard mission to protect Egypt’s national borders. Work will be performed at STARA Technologies Corp., Gilbert, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 20, 2019. This contract involves foreign military sales to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $63,666,892 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-18-C-0009).

Professional Solutions1 LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a competitive firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Distributed Tactical Communication System, Global Logistical Services Management with establishment of field service representatives, and support services in support of the Department of Defense Enhanced Mobile Satellite Service Gateway program. The cumulative face value of this action is $48,000,000 with the base year funded by fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. Performance will be at various locations within the US and deployed locations worldwide. The basic proposal was solicited via electronic means through FedBizOps with six proposals received. The period of performance is 12 months from Nov. 1, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2018, with four option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-18-D-0001).

Safe Ports Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, has been awarded a $22,102,251 hybrid fixed-price-incentive-firm, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for warehouse and distribution operations. This contract has a five-year ordering period with no option periods, inclusive of a three-month transition period. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. Locations of performance are South Carolina and Virginia, with an Oct. 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds. In this ordering period, $4,066,096 will be obligated using fiscal 2018 funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-18-D-5002).

