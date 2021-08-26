Ransomware Attack Is Meeting Topic

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer met with Southern Maryland business leaders and government officials at a virtual roundtable that focused on the July 2 ransomware attack that impacted several IT systems in the region.

“On July 2, organizations in Southern Maryland fell victim to one of the largest ransomware attacks to date in our state, compromising our local businesses and making clear just how vulnerable we are to cybersecurity threats,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD). “The roundtable discussion [August 18] was an important opportunity to hear the concerns of business owners following this incident. Strengthening our cybersecurity must be a priority for our businesses and consumers, and I have worked hard in Congress to ensure that we are doing just that.”

Mr. Hoyer said, in the American Rescue Plan alone, he helped secure $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund so that federal agencies have the tools needed to modernize antiquated technologies.

“I also worked to ensure that law included $650 million to better assist and respond to cyberattacks. In addition to the ARP funds, I support the actions taken by the Biden administration to respond to dangerous ransomware attacks, including confronting President Putin and imposing consequences for cyber attacks, like the one on July 2, which originated in Russia.”

The congressman acknowledges that Congress can and must do more.

“That is why I expect the House to act … on first steps to advance the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, which includes additional safeguards against ransomware attacks like the one that temporarily shut down so many of our businesses.”

