RADM Morley to Give Security Cooperation Update

The Patuxent Partnership‘s March 23 webinar will feature a Security Cooperation Update 2021 with RADM Francis “Frank” Morley.

Registration is now open for the 9-10 am Tuesday March 23, 2021, event.

RADM Morley, director of the Navy International Programs Office with the Office of the Secretary of the Navy, will address current Department of Navy security cooperation efforts, foreign military sales, and international engagements during the transition of administrations and working through COVID-19.

RADM Morley a native of Phoenix, Arizona, has a B.SC in physics, M.SC in aviation systems and is a graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School.

He is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, Joint Forces Staff College, Defense Systems Management College, George Washington University National Security Studies Program and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government National and International Security Program.

He served as an F/A-18 pilot in Strike Fighter Squadron USS Independence, VFA-83 USS George Washington, VFA-87 command with USS Theodore Roosevelt, and as assistant navigator with USS Enterprise. He participated in operations Southern Watch, Desert Fox, Noble Eagle, Joint Guardian, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom.

Shore tours include test pilot Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, F/A-18 E/F engineering, manufacturing and development test pilot; Chief, Air and Missile Defense (J3) US Pacific Command; deputy program manager (PMA-265); program manager, F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265); and recently vice commander of Naval Air Systems Command at NAS Patuxent River.

In September 2016, he assumed duty as director of Navy international programs.

