Public Hearing on Airport Rules Set

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 30, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hear public comment on the Airport Rules Ordinance during a public hearing at 6 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Residents of St. Mary’s County are encouraged to attend and participate in the scheduled public hearing. Residents should note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments could be made to the proposed Airport Rules Ordinance.

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport accommodates a full range of local and regional business activities, according to the St. Mary’s County government website. The airport, which is also known as the Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport, is easily accessible to both Patuxent River Naval Air Station and the central district of Leonardtown. The airport has one paved runway and houses small aircraft, including both personal and commercial planes. It is also home to a small flying club, which allows individuals to take flying lessons and even rent small aircraft for personal use. There are no commercial airlines associated with the airport, but flights can be chartered out of the site.

For the pilots, the airport’s current airport reference point is 38º 18′ 55.28″ North latitude and 76º 33′ 0.42″ West longitude. Elevation of the airport is 143 feet above mean sea level (MSL).

Anyone who would like to submit written comments, questions and suggestions can send them on or before Jan. 15, 2019, to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or email them to CSMC@stmarysmd.com.

Residents would like to see the proposed Airport Rules Ordinance can see copies at the Department of Public Works and Transportation, 44825 St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD, 20619.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by calling the St. Mary’s County communications director at 301-475-4200, ext. *1342.

