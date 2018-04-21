Public Comment Invited on Lexington Park Plan

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 21, 2018

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will be receiving Public Comment about proposed changes to the land use maps in the Lexington Park Development District Master Plan, which was adopted Feb. 9, 2016. The public hearing will begin at 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Proposed ordinance amendments are intended to correct the adopted land use on certain parcels in the Lexington Park Development District.

The public can view a draft set of land use maps at the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown until 4 pm the day before the hearing.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County invite comments and participation from county residents. If you can’t make it to the hearing, comments on the proposed ordinance can also be sent to the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown MD 20650, before the hearing. The public record on the issue will close Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 5 pm.

Amendments may be made to the proposed ordinance as a result of the evidence and comments recorded at the hearing.

Questions about the proposed ordinance can be addressed to William Hunt, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown MD 20650 or 301-475-4200, ext. *1508 or bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com.

