Project Graduation Funds to Buy Computers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, June 14, 2020

Since Project Graduation was canceled, the remaining funds budgeted for the 2020 events will be redirected to the St. Mary’s County Public Schools for the purchase of 315 laptop computers for students.

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz said that although his office was unable to proceed with the traditional Project Graduation events, he hope these laptop computers will provide county’s students with the access to the world-class education the public schools continue to provide during these challenging times.

The State’s Attorney’s Office thanked its Project Graduation community partners: each of the participating county’s Optimist Clubs and rescue squads, the Patuxent Naval Air Station command staff, the Patuxent River Morale, Welfare and Recreation Drill Hall and administrative staffs, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the county commissioners and the Department of Aging & Human Services.

The State’s Attorney’s Office pledges its support and commitment to continuing Project Graduation and looks optimistically at resuming activities for future graduates.

Each Class of 2020 high school graduate will receive “Project Grad Packs” in the mail, Mr. Fritz said.

He also congratulated the Class of 2020 and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

