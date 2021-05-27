Pool Party Ushers in Summer Season

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 27, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Come to the Great Mills pool this weekend, May 29-31, to celebrate its summer opening. There will be Open Swim all three days from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and 3 to 6 pm.

Aqua Aerobics will be offered only on Saturday from 9 to 10 am. Lap Swim will be offered only on Saturday from 9 to 10 am.

There will be music, games, and prizes. The Blue Wind food truck will be there from noon to 3 pm Saturday.

For more information or questions about the pool, call the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or call the pool office at 301-866-6560.

The pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD.

The pool is a 25-yard by 25-meter pool with six lanes, zero depth entry and maximum depth of 9 feet. The pool is covered with an air-inflated bubble from September-May and is used as an outdoor pool June-August.

Annual passes are valid from date of purchase.

For more information about the Lexington Park Business and Community Association, visit its Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700