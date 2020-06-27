Piney Point Lighthouse Kayak Launch Open

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Kayak Launch at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park will now be open to interested paddlers every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Those wishing to use the launch during the week will need to pre-register.

Interested kayakers should visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/PPL to download the registration form. The form should be filled out and returned to April.Havens@stmarysmd.com for prior approval before paddlers may utilize the launch.

Museum staff will be on-site during the above hours and days should kayakers need assistance or information.

While Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is still closed to the public, visitors may utilize the walking paths, pier, and picnic pavilion while observing proper social distancing procedures.

For more information, call 301-994-1471 or email April.Havens@stmarysmd.com.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.