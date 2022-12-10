Pianist Ganz to Offer Free Recital

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, December 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s College of Maryland musician-in-residence Brian Ganz will perform his first complete piano recital in the main auditorium of the new Dodge Performing Arts Center on the college campus at 7pm Sunday, December 11.

Mr. Ganz will perform a program to include works of Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Ravel, and Chopin.

The Dodge Performing Arts Center is at 47855 College Drive in St Mary’s City. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call 240-895-4498.

“It’s been a long time since I played a full-length recital at the college with works of any composer but Chopin,” Mr. Ganz said. “As much as I adore the works of Chopin, it’ll be good to branch out a bit. And Chopin lovers needn’t worry. … There will be plenty of Chopin on the program too!”

Mr. Ganz will begin the program with a transcription of the beloved Bach cantata movement known by the title “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”