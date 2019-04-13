Pax River to Participate in Hurricane Exercise

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 13, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Naval Air Station Patuxent River will be joining other naval installations in the National Capital Region as they participate in the annual Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2019, also called HURREX/CG19, from April 15 to 26.

In addition to Pax River, the participating naval installations include Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Activity Annapolis, and Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

The annual hurricane exercise, led by US Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command, ensures that the US Navy is ready to respond to adverse weather conditions in US coastal regions and to maintain the ability to deploy forces under the most severe weather conditions. The exercise also examines the response times for accounting for sailors, Department of the Navy civilians, and families in the affected regions through the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS).

HURREX/CG 19 is going to involve a simulated storm system that develops and then intensifies to hurricane strength, threatening the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

All of the Navy commands at Naval District Washington will review and exercise the procedures for heavy weather instructions. No Navy ships will be involved with HURREX/CG 19.

For more information about HURREX/CG 19, or any of the work the Navy does to be prepared for severe weather events, contact the Naval District Washington public affairs office at 202-433-2678.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700