Pax River Wants Public Comment on Pine Hill Cleanup

Posted by on Friday, August 17, 2012 · 2 Comments 

Pine Hill Run

Photo courtesy of Pine Hill Technology Park

In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), Naval Air Station Patuxent River invites public comment on the Proposed Remedial Action Plan (PRAP) at Environmental Restoration (ER) Program Site 5 (Operable Unit 5 [OU-5]), Disposal Site near Pine Hill Run.

The findings of the remedial investigation and the results of the removal action for Site 5, indicate there are no unacceptable risks to human health or the environment.Â  Therefore, no further action for soil and no actionÂ for sediment and surface water are proposed for Site 5.

Public comment begins on August 22, 2012 and closes on September 20, 2012. A public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on August 29, 2012, at the Frank Knox Employee Development Building, Building 2189, Room 100, to present the PRAP for Site 5 and to answer questions.

The Navy issues PRAPs as part of its ER Program.Â  The purpose of a PRAP is to describe the background and rationale for the selection of the remedy proposed by the Navy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The PRAP includes solicitation of public comments on the selected remedy.

The public is encouraged to comment on this PRAP. The final remedy for Site 5 will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative remedy may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. Relevant environmental documents for Site 5 are available for review at either of the following repositories:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library 22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407Patuxent River, MD 20629(301) 342-1927

Hours:

Â  Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Â Â  Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Â Â  Closed Saturday and Sunday

St. Mary’s County Public Library
Lexington Park Branch

21677 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

(301) 863-8188

Hours:

  

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comments may be written and mailed (postmarked by the closing date of September 20, 2012) to any of the following points of contact:

Public Affairs Officer, NAS

Attn: Mr. Gary Younger

22268 Cedar Point Road

PAO Building 409, Room 204

Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154

U.S. EPA Region III

Attn: Mr. S. Andrew Sochanski

Hazardous Site Cleanup Division 3HS13

1650 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029

Maryland Department of the Environment

Attn: Mr. Rick Grills

Federal Facilities Division

Hazardous Waste Program

1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645

Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

For further information, contact the Public Affairs Officer at 301-757-6748 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

Source: Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Comments
2 Responses to “Pax River Wants Public Comment on Pine Hill Cleanup”
  1. Name says:
    August 19, 2012 at 7:38 pm

    Where is this? Minor details……

  2. Editor says:
    August 19, 2012 at 8:54 pm

    “Disposal Site near Pine Hill Run” at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

