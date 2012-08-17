Pax River Wants Public Comment on Pine Hill Cleanup

Posted by Editor on Friday, August 17, 2012 · 2 Comments

In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), Naval Air Station Patuxent River invites public comment on the Proposed Remedial Action Plan (PRAP) at Environmental Restoration (ER) Program Site 5 (Operable Unit 5 [OU-5]), Disposal Site near Pine Hill Run.

The findings of the remedial investigation and the results of the removal action for Site 5, indicate there are no unacceptable risks to human health or the environment.Â Therefore, no further action for soil and no actionÂ for sediment and surface water are proposed for Site 5.



Public comment begins on August 22, 2012 and closes on September 20, 2012. A public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on August 29, 2012, at the Frank Knox Employee Development Building, Building 2189, Room 100, to present the PRAP for Site 5 and to answer questions.

The Navy issues PRAPs as part of its ER Program.Â The purpose of a PRAP is to describe the background and rationale for the selection of the remedy proposed by the Navy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The PRAP includes solicitation of public comments on the selected remedy.

The public is encouraged to comment on this PRAP. The final remedy for Site 5 will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative remedy may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. Relevant environmental documents for Site 5 are available for review at either of the following repositories:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library 22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407Patuxent River, MD 20629(301) 342-1927 Hours: Â Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Â Â Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Â Â Closed Saturday and Sunday St. Mary’s County Public Library

Lexington Park Branch 21677 FDR Boulevard Lexington Park, MD 20653 (301) 863-8188 Hours: Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comments may be written and mailed (postmarked by the closing date of September 20, 2012) to any of the following points of contact:

Public Affairs Officer, NAS Attn: Mr. Gary Younger 22268 Cedar Point Road PAO Building 409, Room 204 Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154 U.S. EPA Region III Attn: Mr. S. Andrew Sochanski Hazardous Site Cleanup Division 3HS13 1650 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029 Maryland Department of the Environment Attn: Mr. Rick Grills Federal Facilities Division Hazardous Waste Program 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645 Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

For further information, contact the Public Affairs Officer at 301-757-6748 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

Source: Naval Air Station Patuxent River