Pax Partnership Invests $1 Million in St. Mary’s Physics

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, April 17, 2012 · 1 Comment

The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) announced Friday their plan to contribute an investment of $1 million dollars to grow and expand the physics department, including applied physics, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM), the region’s only four-year institution. The investment is projected to be used over the next six to eight years to develop curriculum, expand labs, increase the number of physics majors and develop new co-operative and internship programs. TPP’s investment reflects the organization’s mission to support education and research.

“The Partnership’s mission is to support STEM education and the Navy and to help foster related research opportunities” said Karen Garner, President, The Patuxent Partnership. “This investment will develop and grow the knowledge base in our region while, at the same time, strengthening the relationship between St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and applied physics research.”

“STEM investments are important to maintain a solid foundational base in research and development, and the teaming between The Patuxent Partnership and the physics department of St. Mary’s College is a great example of the Southern Maryland commitment to that effort,” said Vice Admiral David Architzel, Commander, Naval Air Systems Command.

“This investment in the physics department at St. Mary’s College will pay huge dividends in the coming years in our community. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division needs scientists with this specialty to continually support our research and development efforts” said Rear Adm. Randy Mahr, NAWCAD Commander.

“We are proud to offer rigorous and high-quality academic programs at St. Mary’s College,” said President of St. Mary’s College, Dr. Joseph Urgo. “The contribution from The Patuxent Partnership allows us to expand what we do well in the physics department while being able to cultivate more young minds to contribute to the sciences, the Naval Air Warfare Center, and the Southern Maryland community at-large. We are grateful for this partnership.”

“The decision of the Partnership to make this investment is truly fantastic. Not only will the investment impact the students at St. Mary’s College, but it will then also have a great impact on the Navy workforce in the future,” said Dr. Frank Narducci, Project Leader for the Atomic Physics Research group, NAWC 4.5.6.3 EO Sensors Division. “Southern Maryland has a lot of talent in the sciences and engineering, and the expansion to the college will enable these students to remain in Southern Maryland and get a first rate education in partnership with the base. It’s a win for the college, a win for the students and a win for the Navy.”

“This support will help us build on our demonstrated success in research partnerships with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division,” added Dr. Chuck Adler, professor of physics and physics department chair at St. Mary’s College. “An expansion into applied physics will enhance our ability to attract physics students, leading to additional research opportunities for students, faculty, and NAVAIR.”

“The Partnership’s commitment to STEM initiatives supports Navy requirements and the educational partnership agreement with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, SMCM, and TPP,” noted TPP Science and Technology Committee Chair and Board Vice President, Dr. Ed Barrett. “This is an important step in the fulfillment of our mission.”

The Patuxent Partnership works with government, industry and academia on initiatives in science and technology, hosts programs of interest to NAVAIR and the broader DoD community, and supports workforce development including education initiatives and professional development. Visit www.paxpartnership.org or call 301-866-1739.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992, is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. More than 2,000 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.

Source: The Patuxent Partnership