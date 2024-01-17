Pax Noise Advisory for Flights Through Jan. 24

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Communities surrounding NAS Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place through January 24, 2024, from 8am to 8 pm.

Pilots at Pax River will be conducting night departures and landings, essential training for the precision and safety of the pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

