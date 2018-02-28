Partnership Seeks Member of the Year Nominees

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Now is the time to nominate your favorite business for The Patuxent Partnership‘s Member of the Year award. Nominations are currently being accepted. All nomination packages must be submitted by Monday, April 2, 2018.

The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award recognizes a corporate member that best exemplifies the highest levels of leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland.

The winner will be announced at The Patuxent Partnership’s annual member’s dinner in May at Historic St. Mary’s City.

Only TPP members in good standing are eligible to nominate or apply for this award. The candidate must be a member for a minimum of one year.

Affiliate members are not eligible to apply for this award.

Nominations must provide a general description of what makes the company unique among its peers. Describe how the company excelled in business, with emphasis on recent accomplishments in 2017. Blow your own horn! This can include things like: a description of sales growth, summary of new contracts awarded, introduction of new product or product line, and recognition and awards from customers or professional organizations. This section should illustrate how the company contributed to the business environment in Southern Maryland and should also touch on how the company has contributed to the mission of TPP.

Include a description of what makes it a pleasure to work at the company and why others would be encouraged to adopt similar practices. This can include things like employee culture and engagement, extraordinary achievements by individuals and teams, innovative employee recognition programs, educational support programs and/or training.

Describe the company’s support of Southern Maryland school programs, community organizations, professional associations, government initiatives, etc. as both a company and supporter of employee involvement. Highlight contributions to charitable and civic causes either through direct financial or material contributions, or through support of employee-driven initiatives. Tell us about your most active employees and how your company encourages their continuing participation.

For more information on the nomination process, click here.

Contact Sarah Ehman, communications and membership manager, at sarah.ehman@paxpartnership.org or 301-866-1739, ext. 303 with questions.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader Page.