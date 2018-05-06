Park Revitalization Focus of Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 6, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Park Revitalization Project is the subject of an open house-format public information meeting starting at 6 pm Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Lexington Park Library in Meeting Room B. The library is located at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

The meeting is being planned by the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works, on behalf of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, to offer information about the Patuxent Park Revitalization Project (Section 3 and Section 5) and other county projects in the Lexington Park area.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation and engineering consultant Soltesz are getting design plans ready for the Patuxent Park Revitalization Project – Section 5. The project will include improvements to part of Saratoga Drive, part of North Essex Drive, part of Midway Drive, Ranger Road, Enterprise Road, Hancock Road, and Franklin Road. Section 3 of the project has been advertised for construction and will include improvements to Saratoga Drive, part of Midway Drive, Wasp Drive and Card Road.

The planned improvements include reconstruction of the roads, sidewalks, driveway aprons, storm drainage system, and installation of storm water management facilities. More information will be provided for county projects in the Lexington Park area during the meeting.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3525. Anyone who cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide comment can call the same number. Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities can be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s County public information officer at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700