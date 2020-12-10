Orchestra Will Zoom With Violinist Kevin Zhu

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 10, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Chesapeake Orchestra and the Maryland Youth Symphony Orchestra will present a special Zoom event at 1 pm Saturday, December 12. Join in for a remote interview, master class, and performance by Paganini Prize-winning violinist Kevin Zhu.

The event will be shared later on The Chesapeake Orchestra’s YouTube Channel and on its Facebook page. The program is free.

Please confirm your attendance at chesapeakeorchestra@gmail.com so that a link can be sent to you.

Mr. Zhu, 19, “has amassed an outstanding record of concert performances and competition wins since he began playing violin at age three. Praised for his ‘awesome technical command and maturity’ [The Strad] and ‘absolute virtuosity, almost blinding in its incredible purity’ [L’ape musicale], Kevin regularly performs on the world’s largest stages, ranging from Carnegie Hall in New York to London’s Royal Festival Hall to the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing. Initially coming to international attention after winning the 2018 Paganini Competition and 2012 Yehudi Menuhin Competition, he has established himself as a leading figure among the next generation of musicians, astonishing audiences with his peerless technical mastery and inimitable artistic voice,” read his website.

Photo credit: pexelc.com photo by Ylanite Koppens

