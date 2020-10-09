Optimists Give More to LexPark Sheriff’s Station

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 9, 2020

John Bimson, president of the Lexington Park-St. Maries Optimist Club, donates water and Gatorade to officers of the new District 4 Sheriff’s Station on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on behalf of the organization.

Mr. Bimson is joined by fellow Optimist, Kim Fletcher, along with sheriff’s office school resource officers, the Lexington Park COPs Unit, and District Commander Lt. Eva Jones. The Optimist Club has been contributing to the first responders of Lexington Park this fall in an effort to show their appreciation for all they do to serve our community.

The chapter also donated cases of water to the officers of the Maryland State Police as well as to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Leonardtown, MD, during some of the hottest days of the past summer.

Optimist Clubs work worldwide through their mission of helping youth become successful citizens. They accomplish this with efforts such as scholarship opportunities and supporting initiatives such as Back to School Shop with a Cop and Christmas Shop with a Cop. They also host Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and other initiatives as needed by local law enforcement in support of the community.

The District 4 Sheriff’s Station in Lexington Park opened in spring 2020, shortly after the pandemic imposed limitations on gatherings. The timing prevented a grand opening celebration reflective of the importance the station holds in the community. A full sheriff’s presence has long been seen as the catalyst of a revitalization of Lexington Park.

The new station did have the honor in July to host the signing of the Joint Resolution to Advance Equity in St. Mary’s County among St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St Mary’s County Public Schools, and the St. Mary’s County Health Department. Sheriff Tim Cameron opened the ceremony, by noting the location. “The Sheriff’s Office new District 4 Sheriff’s Station in Lexington Park … designed especially for our COPS unit here in Lexington Park, community policing team, and our patrol deputies who work the Lexington park area. This building is made possible by resources from our taxpayers, commissioners of St. Mary’s County, but most especially a very vocal and supportive Lexington Park community. For that thank you.”

The station was built on the footprint of a former, 5,300-square-foot emergency management services station on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD. The sheriff and county worked with the architect to craft a a traditional police station which interacts with the community, according to the project brief posted by the project’s architect, Manns Woodward Studios. The architects wrote on their prospectus, “the project team wanted to project the maximum amount of transparency into the station to promote a more welcoming and less intimidating presence, without compromising personnel safety and operational functionality.”

The District 4 Station also serves as an office for the Community Oriented Police unit assigned to Lexington Park.

