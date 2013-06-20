An Off-First Friday Poetry Event June 21 in Leonardtown

Thursday, June 20, 2013

The new Opal Fine Art Gallery in Leonardtown hosts a poetry reading and reception with poet Moira Egan reading from her “Hot Flash Sonnets.

Ms. Egan’s sonnets in particular have won many awards, including the Baltimore City Paper Poetry Contest (2005); The Ledge Chapbook Competition for Bar Napkin Sonnets (2008); the Baltimore Review “Heat” Literary Contest (2012); and the Soul-Making Keats Literary Competition of the National League of American Pen Women, 2nd place, Sonnet Prize, 2012.

Of her latest collection, “Hot Flash Sonnets,” former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins said, “as her title promises, Moira Egan tilts the sonnet to a new angle here as she explores the decline and ultimate vanishing of the female body. Her unabashed admissions, balanced by the sonnet’s strictures and the wit of her endings, extend to the reader the double pleasure of craft and disclosure.”

Ms. Egan has been a Mid Atlantic Arts Fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts; Writer in Residence at St. James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, Malta; a Writing Fellow at the Civitella Ranieri Center; and a Fellow at the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center. She lives in Rome, and teaches English and Creative Writing.

The reading and reception is June 21, 2013 at 6:30 p.m. Opal Fine Art Gallery is located at 41625 Park Avenue in Leonardtown MD.

