Nurses, Respiratory Therapists Sought by MedStar

The medical field is always looking for great people with great training. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is no exception. The hospital is planning a job fair to find some of those people. It will be held from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Nurses, nurse technicians, and respiratory therapists are the most sought-after professionals at this fair.

People who participate in the job fair will be able to learn more about working on the MedStar team. There will be interviews right on the spot for candidates who are experienced and qualified.

Nurses and nurse technicians are vital to any medical team. Nurse technicians are usually responsible for patient care under the care of an RN, which also are being sought at the job fair, or physician. They normally observe patients, record vital signs, and observe any changes in patient status. Once nurses are hired at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, the organization offers the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Clinical Ladder Program for advancement and leadership for nurses who are responsible for providing care to patients. The program allows for career progression by recognizing the clinical knowledge, competence, and performance required for a nursing career. Progression up the ladder is ongoing.

Respiratory therapists usually care for patients who have problems with breathing. Patients are usually those with chronic respiratory disease like asthma or emphysema. Respiratory therapists are trained in pulmonary medicine and can act quickly to help a patient who needs relief from breathing problems.

The job fair will held in the multipurpose room of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, which is located at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Call Human Resources at 301-475-6018 or visit the MedStar St. Mary’s website, listed above, for more information.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.