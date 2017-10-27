November 2017 Events at CSM

Pianist Michael Langlois will perform Nov. 18 at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown Campus as part of the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series.

There are plenty of events on tap at the College of Southern Maryland in November. The month opens with performances of “Ragtime” by the Main Stage Theatre.

CSM Main Stage Theatre: “Ragtime.” 7:30 pm Nov. 2 and 9; 8 pm Nov. 3, 4 and 10; 2 pm Nov. 11. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The musical “Ragtime,” based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells several stories about turn-of-the-century New York. $15 adults, $12 military/seniors/youth bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

Connections Literary Series: Tim Seibles, Poet. 7:30 pm Nov. 10. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building A Room 119, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Poet Laureate of Virginia Tim Seibles will read his poetry. $3 in advance, $5 at the event, $3 with CSM Student ID. Connections@csmd.edu, 301-934-7864, or click here.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Megan Jolley, viola. 3 pm Nov. 12. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 2:30 pm. Limited seating. Megan Jolley will perform on the viola. Free. 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Theatre Auditions. 6 pm Nov. 13-14. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Open auditions will be held for CSM Cause Theatre’s production of “Lockdown” and CSM Children’s Theatre productions of “Amazing Grace” and “Around the World in 8 Plays.” Actors are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue. There are roles for performers ages 8 and older. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Hosts TEDCO Intellectual Property Workshop. 2-4 pm Nov. 14, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Rooms 103, 104 and 105. 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM will host an Intellectual Property Workshop that will feature intellectual property strategies for start-ups and entrepreneurs and a panel discussion with intellectual property professionals and tips on trademarks, copyrights and patents. The event is organized by TEDCO and sponsored by CSM and the Maryland Intellectual Property Legal Resource Center. Free. Email tdavis@tedco.md for information or click here to register.

CSM Spring Registration Opens. Nov. 17. Spring registration for the College of Southern Maryland opens Nov. 17 for new students. Returning students may register between Nov. 13-16, depending on the number of credits earned. For registration information, visit the college’s website.

CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night. 6-8 pm Nov. 14. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Learn about the opportunities to enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with the college’s partnerships with the local school system for our In-School Dual Math, English, and Access CSM classes. 240-725-5456, or visit here.

CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night. 6-8 pm Nov. 15. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Learn about the opportunities to enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with the college’s partnerships with the local school system for our In-School Dual Math, English and Access CSM classes. 443-550-6007.

CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night. 6-8 pm Nov. 16. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Learn about the opportunities to enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with the college’s partnerships with the local school system for our In-School Dual Math, English and Access CSM classes. 301-934-7765, ext. 7043.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery: Expansion, Recent Works by Daniel Kaufmann. Nov. 14-Dec. 7. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Expansion” is an exhibit featuring work by photographer Daniel Kaufmann where he explores the relationship between photographs of the American West, the history of the American West and the romanticized narrative of that history. The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday.

CSM Artist Lecture: Daniel Kaufmann “Expansion.” 2:30 pm Nov. 14, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Community Education Building (CE Building), Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Artist Daniel Kaufmann will give an Artist Lecture. His show will continue in the Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, until Dec. 7. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Michael Langlois, piano. 3 pm Nov. 18. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Pianist Michael Langlois will perform. Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 18 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730.

CSM Closed for Thanksgiving Break. Nov. 22-26. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses, will be closed for Thanksgiving Break from Nov. 22-26 and will resume a normal schedule Monday, Nov. 27. 301-934-2251.

CSM Foundation Giving Tuesday. Nov. 28. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation will join colleges and nonprofits around the world to celebrate generosity by participating in Giving Tuesday, a 24-hour online giving event. Make an impact in the community by donating to CSM scholarships and programs. Gifts of every size will help transform lives. You may choose to double your impact by donating to a matching fund. For more information or to donate on Nov. 28, visit here.

