Nominees Sought for Disabilities Commission Awards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s Commission on People with Disabilities will accept nominations through June 1, 2020, for its 12th annual awards program.

The awards promote awareness of the outstanding efforts of individuals and organizations that improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in St. Mary’s County.

Six awards are issued annually, in July, in celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Award categories are:

Volunteer: candidate should demonstrate exceptional efforts on behalf of the disabled community through volunteering time and energy.

Notable Employer: candidate should demonstrate exceptional effort in advancing employment and or volunteer opportunities to persons with disabilities.

Care Partner Award: candidate must be a direct care provider, either paid or volunteer who advocates for and empowers individuals with disabilities.

Innovative Program: candidate should exhibit innovative plan and its execution for inclusion of persons with disabilities in an area of community life.

Vicki Brown Award (2 awards): candidate must be a person with a disability that enjoys all aspects of life, is a role model and inspiration for others and participates in advancement of barrier free access for all.

Student Award: includes a person of any age enrolled as a student in any capacity.

Adult Award: includes a person 18 and older

Any person, business, or organization within St. Mary’s County is eligible and may be submitted by any party.

In the event no candidate is nominated, an award will not be issued. Winners of an award may be resubmitted in successive years consideration of an award. The awards will be presented in July 2020.

Applications are available here.

Respondents are invited to mail nominations to the Commission on People with Disabilities, in care of Jennifer Martinez, ADA Coordinator, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

For more information, click here.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700