Nominations Accepted for 2023 Sustainability Awards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 · Leave a Comment

NAS Patuxent River’s Department of Public Works Environmental Division and the Southern Maryland Sierra Club were the winners of the 2022 St. Mary’s County Sustainability Awards.

The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment is seeking nominations for the 2023 Sustainability Awards, which recognize county organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve the local environment.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools, restaurants, businesses, nonprofits, farms or agricultural organizations, and even individuals or a household that has demonstrated environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative or best practices, and/or pollution prevention.

Nominees for the 2023 calendar year should demonstrate an impressive commitment to improving local environmental impacts.

The 2022 Sustainability Award winners were Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Environmental Division of the Department of Public Works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Nomination forms are due by 5pm February 28, 2024. Nominations and requests for more information on the awards should be emailed to [email protected].

For more information on the Commission on the Environment, visit the county’s website.