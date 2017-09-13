Noise Advisory: Webster Field

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster are advised that low-level tower fly-by testing events are scheduled to take place in the afternoons on Sept. 14 – 15, 2017. Test events will take about an hour and could occur anytime from 08:00 a.m – 11:00 p.m. These low-level jet aircraft flight operations are required in order to conduct calibration testing with ground based equipment. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.