Noise Advisory: UAS Flights Set at Webster Field

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 18, 2023 · Leave a Comment

An autonomous vehicle dubbed Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS flies over Unmanned Air Test and Evaluation (UX) 24 during a demonstration flight at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. (US Navy photo)

Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that there will be weekend unmanned aerial system (UAS) test events scheduled to take place from 8:30am to 5pm August 19-20, 2023.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS Pax River noise advisories, click here.