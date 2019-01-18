Newtowne Players Declare ‘She Loves Me’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will be performing ‘She Loves Me’ from Feb. 1 through 17, 2019, on their stage at 21744 South Coral Drive in ​Lexington Park.

The musical is based on the book by Joe Masteroff and features lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock. It is considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, according to the Newtowne Players website. It is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and just a touch of old-world elegance.

The character Georg works at a modest Hungarian parfumerie, spending his free time pouring out his heart in anonymous letters to Dear Friend, the love of his life. When Amalia gets a job at the shop, it is immediately clear how much they hate each other. It also becomes immediately clear – to the audience anyway – that Amalia is Georg’s Dear Friend. What will it take for Georg to discover their love and for Amalia to realize that there’s something special about a man who won’t help her find her Other Shoe when he brings her Vanilla Ice Cream!?!

And you haven’t even heard about the boss, the lothario, the illiterate sales girl who manages to find true love in a library, the delivery boy and his big dreams, the idiot salesman who gives great advice, or the ensemble that fleshes out the story.

Tickets to musicals are $18 for adults, ​$16 for Newtowne Players members; ​$15 for military, seniors, and students; ​$13 for children younger than 12; and ​$13 for all tickets on Thursdays. The Newtowne Players do not offer refunds on tickets but tickets can be exchanged for another performance of the same show or for different shows later in the same season.

If you’d like to receive updates on weather related closings via text message, text NTPALERTS to 84483.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700