Newtowne Players’ 2023-24 Season
What’s coming up for The Newtowne Players? Here’s the recently announced 2023-2024 season.
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
September 29 – October 22, 2023
By Rupert Holmes
Directed by: Tessa Silvestro
Assistant directed by: Emily Quade
Steel Magnolias
December 1 – 17, 2023
By Robert Harling
Directed by: Emma Carpenter
Assistant directed by: Angela Garcia-Clark
A Night on Broadway: A Journey Through Love
February 9 – 18, 2024 (with a special February 14 performance)
Directed by: Kristina Faison and Shelby Tyler
Music directed by: Sarah Gravelle
Ken Ludwig’s
Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
April 12 – 28, 2024
Directed by: Carlton Silvestro
Assistant directed by: Jonathan Berry
Big Fish
July 5 – 28, 2024
Book by John August
Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August.
Directed by: Brandon Maher
Assistant directed by: Meg Pugh
The Merchant of Venice
August 8 – 18, 2024
By William Shakespeare
Directed by: Beth Sanford
Assistant directed by: Rebecca Waters
The Newtowne Players is dedicated to promoting all aspects of the performing arts in Southern Maryland. The group provides quality entertainment to the surrounding communities as it fosters, promotes, and increases the public knowledge and appreciation of the arts and cultural activities in Southern Maryland, and make live theater affordable and available to as many people as possible.
Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.
