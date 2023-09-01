Newtowne Players’ 2023-24 Season

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 1, 2023 · Leave a Comment

What’s coming up for The Newtowne Players? Here’s the recently announced 2023-2024 season.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

September 29 – October 22, 2023

By Rupert Holmes

​

Directed by: Tessa Silvestro

Assistant directed by: Emily Quade

Steel Magnolias

December 1 – 17, 2023

By Robert Harling

Directed by: Emma Carpenter

Assistant directed by: Angela Garcia-Clark

A Night on Broadway: A Journey Through Love

February 9 – 18, 2024 (with a special February 14 performance)

​

Directed by: Kristina Faison and Shelby Tyler

Music directed by: Sarah Gravelle

Ken Ludwig’s

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

April 12 – 28, 2024

​

Directed by: Carlton Silvestro

Assistant directed by: Jonathan Berry

Big Fish

July 5 – 28, 2024

Book by John August

Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August.

Directed by: Brandon Maher

Assistant directed by: Meg Pugh

The Merchant of Venice

August 8 – 18, 2024

By William Shakespeare

Directed by: Beth Sanford

Assistant directed by: Rebecca Waters

​The Newtowne Players is dedicated to promoting all aspects of the performing arts in Southern Maryland. The group provides quality entertainment to the surrounding communities as it fosters, promotes, and increases the public knowledge and appreciation of the arts and cultural activities in Southern Maryland, and make live theater affordable and available to as many people as possible.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Learn more about NTP here.