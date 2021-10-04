New Task Force Will Hunt Russian Subs

The US Navy has created Task Force Greyhound on the East Coast to ensure it has Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that can deploy on short notice to counter the Russian submarine threat in the Atlantic Ocean, reports USNI. The task group will be operational by next year and will have ships based in Norfolk, VA, and Mayport, FL.

The US State Department is raising concerns about Chinese warplane activity over the weekend near Taiwan, reports The Washington Post. On Friday, dozens of Chinese army planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone followed by more aircraft flying by the same area at night. More planes were seen on Saturday.

Capitol Hill lawmakers avoided a government shutdown on Friday by approving an emergency budget extension just a few hours before federal funding would have lapsed, reports Military Times.

Federal Employees Health Benefits Program participants will see increases in their insurance costs for 2022, reports Federal News Network. The Office of Personnel Management says participants will pay about 3.8% more.

The suicide rate among active duty US service members increased by 41.4% in the five years from 2015 to 2020, reports CNN. DoD released its 2020 suicide report on Thursday. The report also describes initiatives underway to combat suicide among service members and their families.

Researchers at West Point are looking at how virtual reality and augmented reality may change the way soldiers train and fight, reports Defense News, though real-world implementation is five to 10 years away.

Richard Branson’s space tourism company can resume spaceflights after the Federal Aviation Administration investigated issues with Virgin Galactic’s July 11 launch, reports UPI. The FAA says the firm’s spaceship deviated from its assigned airspace in its return.

South Korea has plans for an air corridor for drone taxis to fly between Seoul and the outskirts of the city, reports The Korea Herald. The plan is on course to become a reality by 2025.

NAS Pax River Environmental Division staffers monitored Bloodsworth and Adam islands in the Chesapeake Bay early last month, as they have done twice a year for decades, reports Tester. The islands are part of the Bloodsworth Island Range, which at one time served as a bombing range for the Navy. The team records species of birds, insects, mammals or reptiles they see and evidence of bird nesting.

Two US service members have filed a lawsuit seeking an exception for the DoD mandatory vaccination order, reports Military.com, because they have already had COVID-19.

Training at Quantico has been hampered by an outbreak of COVID-19, reports Military Times.

Sailors using the US Navy’s Tuition Assistance program will be eligible for more training in fiscal 2022, reports Militry.com, but the requirements will be stricter. The program is available to officer and enlisted active duty and reservists on continuous active duty.

The Navy announced that is closing its brick-and-mortar Navy College offices and moving the operation online, reports Navy Times.

The US Naval Community College Pilot II program began October 1 and will offer active-duty enlisted sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree, a naval studies certificate, and a professional certificate in one of seven concentration areas, DoD announced last week.

The White House has announced 11 appointments to the American Battle Monuments Commission, reports Gridlog News. The commission oversees the America’s overseas 26 commemorative cemeteries and 32 memorials that honor the service and sacrifices of US armed forces.

After the so-called 200-year storm in 2006 hit the region and dumped record amounts of rain in Washington, DC, a removable levee was was constructed near the Washington Monument, reports DCist. The levee protects $14 billion worth of property in the downtown area from potential flood waters from the Potomac River. Last week the structure got its annual inspection by the National Park Service.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling has an all-female command team, reports Fox5 News. The 11th Wing’s change of command ceremony took place last week. COL Mike Zuhlsdorf relinquished command of the base to COL Cat Logan.

Ombudsmen at NAS Pax River contribute to the well-being of their command by addressing the issues and concerns of Navy families. Pax River recently held an appreciation event, reports The Baynet. “Their hard work and dedication to our Navy families has not gone unnoticed. We are truly grateful to our heroes behind the scenes,” said Tiffany Curtis, Pax River’s ombudsman coordinator.

October 1 saw the enactment of dozens of new laws in Maryland, reports WTOP News. The laws cover a variety of topics such as police reform, racial equity, gun sales, and balloon releases.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $445,488,793 fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0001) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N0003021C0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (16.6%); Magna, Utah (15.4%); Denver, Colorado (11.8%); Kings Bay, Georgia (10.5%); Sunnyvale, California (9.4%); Bangor, Washington (8.1%); Titusville, Florida (6.7%); Camden, Arkansas (2.6%); Kingsport, Tennessee (2.2%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1.5%);Valley Forge, Pennsylvania (1.2%); Rockford, Illinois (1.2%); Elkton, Maryland (1%); Borgo San Dalmazzo, Italy (1%); and other locations less than 1% each (10.8% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026. The maximum dollar value of the modification, including the base and all option items, if exercised, is $1,157,065,130. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,560,560 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N64498-21-D-0042); and Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-21-D-0043), were awarded a cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) multiple award contract for a total program ceiling of up to $892,000,000 to provide technical management, administrative and technical support services, materials, tools, equipment, and facilities to support the installation, troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of main and auxiliary weapons, hull, mechanical and electrical equipment to support SUBSAFE and Level I material work onboard various class of Navy submarines. Work is expected to be performed to support various availabilities at private and public shipyards, Navy submarine and operating bases, and foreign shipyards and ports in the Norfolk, Virginia area (45%), other East Coast areas (35%), the West Coast (15%), and various locations outside the continental US (5%). Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 ($500 per awardee) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2021)

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $15,527,337 cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract modification (P00009) to exercise options to previously awarded contract N00030-21-C-0016 for program support services for the Navy’s strategic weapons systems reentry subsystem. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado (75%); Washington, DC (15%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (8%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (1%); and Omaha, Nebraska (1%). Work is expected to be completed by March 30, 2026. No fiscal year funds will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), and was previously synopsized on the beta.sam.gov website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $7,894,316 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0003022C2001) for follow-on engineering services support for Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP)-owned flight test instrumentation systems operated in support of SSP Trident II flight tests. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (29%); Washington, DC (6%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%); King’s Bay, Georgia (2%); Laurel, Maryland (1%); and Silverdale, Washington (1%), with an expected completion date of April 1, 2027. This contract is awarded subject to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18, availability of funds. No funds will be obligated at time of contract award. This contract is awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), and was previously synopsized on the beta.sam.gov website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $29,787,940 modification to exercise Option Period Two for contract HT0011-20-A-0011, which represents one of two blanket purchase agreements (BPAs) awarded under a contractor team arrangement (CTA) with Irving Burton Associates Inc. (IBA), on Feb. 1, 2020. The Deloitte-IBA Team is working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) program management support. These BPAs entail performing a variety of functions such as, but not limited to, configuration management, requirements management, assistance with acquisition planning processes and services, financial service support, deployment activities and other business, technical and administration activities, all of which support SDD product lines. Option Period Two will be funded with fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT0011-21-F-3011). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2021)

Irving Burton Associates Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $25,640,954 modification to exercise Option Period Two for contract HT0011-20-A-0012, which represents one of two blanket purchase agreements (BPAs) awarded under a contractor team arrangement (CTA) with Deloitte Consulting LLP on Feb. 1, 2020. The Deloitte-IBA Team is working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) program management support. These BPAs entail performing a variety of functions such as, but not limited to, configuration management, requirements management, assistance with acquisition planning processes and services, financial service support, deployment activities and other business, technical and administration activities, all of which support SDD product lines. Option Period Two will be funded with fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT0011-21-F-3012). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2021)

USALCO LLC, Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $18,946,760 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all of the Washington Aqueduct’s aluminum sulfate and polyaluminum chloride polyaluminum hydroxchlorosulfate in accordance with documented specifications. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-D-0018).

Lockheed Martin Rotary Missions Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $28,711,271 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical services for land based test site support for the Australia Surface Combatant Program AEGIS Combat and Weapon System baseline development. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (97 %); Akron, Ohio (1%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); and Orlando, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funding in the amount of $28,711,271 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c) (4) — terms of an international agreement or a treaty between the United States and a foreign government or international organization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5127).

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,163,470,003 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2130 to exercise the fiscal 2022 option for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Schenectady, New York (47%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (44%); and Idaho Falls, Idaho (9%). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,715,150 (68%); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,839,984 (16%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,663,000 (15%); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $101,058 (1%) will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $11,715,150 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $475,002,626 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117 for lead yard support efforts serving the entire Columbia-class fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) through 2028. The contract modification also provide continued support for class continuous production of shipyard components, shipyard labor in support of fully outfitted missile tubes, and submarine industrial base development and expansion as part of the integrated enterprise plan (IEP) and multi-program material procurement supporting Columbia SSBNs and the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise (Virginia-class and Ford-class). The industrial base development work is for the furtherance of the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (Public Law 116-283) which authorized, and the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2021 (Public Law 116-133) which appropriated, additional funds for submarine industrial base development and expansion to ensure second- and third-tier contractors are able to meet increased production requirements. Additionally, this modification includes additional IEP investments in production backup units (PBUs) and continuous outfitting of missile tubes. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (97.3%); and Newport News, Virginia (2.7%), and is expected to complete December 2031. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was not competitively procured. This is a sole source award in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $92,931,647 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract to design, test and deliver Hammerhead Prototype articles and other related equipment. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $275,603,495. Work will be performed in Taunton, Massachusetts (29%); Braintree, Massachusetts (16%); Andover, Maryland (12%); Fairfax, Virginia (12%); Greensboro, North Carolina (9%); Groton, Connecticut (6%); Lincoln, Nebraska (6%); Bloomington, Minnesota (6%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (3%); and Quincy, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,628,918 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters in Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-6425).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $45,128,814 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to provide services for the US Trident II (D5) strategic weapon system programs, U.S. guided-missile submarine (Nuclear) (SSGN) Attack Weapon System (AWS); the Nuclear Weapon Security (NWS) Program; nuclear weapon surety; and future concepts. Work will be performed at Rockville, Maryland (58.2%); Washington, DC (24%); Saint Mary’s, Georgia (3.4%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (2.4%); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.8%); Bremerton, Washington (1.4%); Portsmouth, Virginia (1%); and various locations within the continental US (7.8%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $45,128,814 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00030-22-C-6001).

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems, Braintree, Massachusetts, is awarded a $40,759,339 modification to previously-awarded contract N63394-19-C-0007 for the development and production of Next Generation Surface Search Radar qualification systems. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (58%); Wake Forest, North Carolina (39%); and Braintree, Massachusetts (3%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,174,442 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4) — this contract was not competitively procured (under the Small Business Innovative Research Phase III program/2018 National Defense Authorization Act). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339419C0007).

Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc., Wyoming, Pennsylvania (N6833521D0225); Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N6833521D0226); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N6833521D0227); LPI Technical Services, Chesapeake, Virginia (N6833521D0228); Prism Maritime LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia (N6833521D0229); and Valkyrie Enterprises Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N6833521D0230), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $33,871,048, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. These contracts provide shipboard and shore site alteration and installation services in support of common aviation support equipment and aircraft launch and recovery equipment aboard Nimitz- and Ford-class aircraft carriers for the Navy. Work will be performed in various locations within or outside the continental US based upon ship availability, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via a small business set aside; six offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $21,872,839 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6413 to exercise options for configuration changes, engineering services, material maintenance, and repair. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,450,000 (48%); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $611,640 (21%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $520,000 (17%); and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $418,172 (14%) will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $1,029,812 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Avum Inc., Agoura Hills, California (N6600121F0185); Cencore LLC, Springville, Utah (N6600121F0186); Cognetic Technologies, Vista, California (N6600121F0187); Computer Technologies Consultants Inc., Bethesda, Maryland (N6600121F0188); Data Intelligence LLC, Marlton, New Jersey (N6600121F0189); Forward Slope Inc., San Diego, California (N6600121F0190); The Cameron Bell Corp., doing business as Gov Solutions Group, Daniel Island, South Carolina (N6600121F0191); JRH Consultants LLC, Washington, DC (N6600121F0192); Metronome LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (N6600121F0193); Nexagen Networks Inc., Morganville, New Jersey (N6600121F0194); Pioneer Technologies Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (N6600121F0195); Programs Management Analytics & Technologies Inc., San Diego, California (N6600121F0196); ProSync Technology Group LLC, Ellicott City, Maryland (N6600121F0197); Sentar Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (N6600121F0198); Solute Inc., San Diego, California (N6600121F0199); Tri Star Engineering Inc., Bloomington, Indiana (N6600121F0200); and Vsolvit LLC, Ventura, California (N6600121F0201), are awarded a $10,996,946 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee pricing to support systems engineering, software engineering, designing, developing, testing, sustaining, maintaining, system hosting and life-cycle support for the development and sustainment of non-tactical business and enterprise information applications and systems. All awardees will compete for task orders during the ordering period. The two-year contracts include four, two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of these contracts to an estimated $59,568,577. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. The period of performance of the base period is September 2021 through September 2023. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through September 2031. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Navy) and other funding, which may include working capital (Navy); research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds. These contracts were competitively procured via a request for proposal (N6600120R0013), which was published via the beta.sam.gov website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Twenty-four offers were received and 17 were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $9,121,189 cost-plus-award-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for amphibious transport dock ships LPD-28, 29, and 30 fitting out availabilities (FOAs) and post-shakedown availabilities (PSAs). The work to be performed will include correction of government-responsible deficiencies, new work identified between delivery and the time of FOA/PSA, and incorporation of approved engineering changes that were not incorporated during the new construction periods, which are not otherwise the building yard’s responsibility under the ship construction contract. The awarded contract will include scope to allow for emergent work to correct government-responsible deficiencies identified after delivery and/or as a result of preparations for final contract trials conducted by the Navy Board of Inspection and Survey Board. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $169,038,262. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2451).

American International Contractors Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912GB-21-D-0055); M.C. Dean LLC, Tysons, Virginia (W912GB-21-D-0061); Gilbane Inc., Concord, California (W912GB-21-D-0060); Fluor Federal Solutions LLC, Greenville, South Carolina (W912GB-21-D-0059); Conti Federal Services Inc., Edison, New Jersey (W912GB-21-D-0058); BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (W912GB-21-D-0057); Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (W912GB-21-D-0056); Siemens Government Technologies Inc., Reston, Virginia (W912GB-21-D-0062); and Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (W912GB-21-D-0063), will compete for each order of the $97,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction, real property repair and maintenance, and associated environmental work. Bids were solicited via the internet with 19 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Wiesbaden, Germany, is the contracting activity.

Manhattan Construction Co., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $35,045,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the US Special Operations Command Training Support Facility, Humphreys Engineer Center, Alexandria, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 19, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army; and military construction, Army funds in the amount of $35,045,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0056).

CACI Technologies, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $21,224,119 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical and research and development services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $318,606 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGU-21-C-0030).

John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $20,150,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services for the 911th Vehicle Maintenance Shop at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 9, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $20,150,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0057).

Iron Bow, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $15,639,097 firm-fixed-price contract to purchase 12,887 laptop computers and tablets for lifecycle replacement. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $15,639,097 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W91247-21-F-0548).

EA Engineering, Science, Technology Inc. PBC, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Norfolk Harbor environmental services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-21-D-5012).

Autumn General Contracting LLC, Springfield, Virginia, was awarded an $8,618,956 firm-fixed-price contract for three Fort McNair, Washington, DC, general officer homes identified for renovation. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 firm-fixed-price funds in the amount of $8,618,956 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0055).

Textron Systems Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,900,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Synthetic Battlespace Enhancement with Force On-Force Reactive Tactical Readiness Integrated Air Defense System (IADS) Simulation (FORTRIS) non-personal services. The contract provides for the improvement of the Distributed Mission Operations Center IADS and electronic attack by a fully cognitive and automated IADS. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland; and Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2026. This award is the result of a non-competitive sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,199,941 is being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 2, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA7037-21-D-0002).

SEWP Solutions LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $14,997,030 firm-fixed-price contract for Project Salus research, development, test and evaluation services to integrate Artificial Intelligence capabilities into the Medical Common Operating Picture (MedCOP) platform. The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center initiated Project Salus in March 2020 to deliver a command and control platform to aid the Department of Defense and combatant commands in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Project Salus leverages open-source, commercial, and government-owned data sources to develop real-time and predictive models. This effort is a follow on to Project Salus and will provide decision support within a mission command environment at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to support the medical community of interest and will support peripheral requirements such as Covid-19 pandemic response and future pandemics, operational medicine, and global health surveillance efforts strategic, operational, and tactical levels to support the medical community of interest. Project Salus will also support peripheral requirements such as Covid-19 pandemic response and future pandemics, operational medicine, and global health surveillance efforts. This is a one year contract. This contract was a sole source acquisition, and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,997,030 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contract Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (HT001521F0237).

