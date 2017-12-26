New Semester Begins in Jan. at SMHEC

Southern Maryland Higher Education Center has more than 80 bachelor’s completion, master’s and doctorate degrees, as well as certificates and certifications. New semester classes begin in January 2018.

SMHEC’s university partners include Bowie State University, Florida Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Salisbury University, Towson University, University of Maryland College Park, University of Maryland University College, and Webster University.

Educational opportunities exist in the following fields: business and management; criminal justice; cybersecurity; education; engineering and technology; human resource development and management; logistics, contracting, and procurement; nurse practitioner; project management; and social work.

Find the spring 2018 schedule of new semester classes here.

Bowie State University semester dates are Jan. 24 through May 18. M.A. in Human Resource Development Session 1 is Jan. 24-March 16. Session 2 is March 26-May 18. Call 301-860-3108 or 240-825-9850.

Florida Institute of Technology semester dates are Jan. 8 through May 4. Degrees and certificates offered: M.S. in Project Management, M.S. in Logistics, M.S. in Technology Management, M.S. in Engineering Management, M.S. in Flight Test Engineering, Graduate Certificate in Flight Test Engineering, and B.S. in Logistics Management. Call 301-862-1004.

Johns Hopkins University semester dates are Jan. 29-May 9. M.S.E. in Systems Engineering. Call 443-778-6002.

Notre Dame of Maryland University semester dates are Jan. 6 through Jan. 20 and Jan. 29 through May 3. M.A. in Teaching (MAT), Accelerated Certification for Teachers (ACT), M.A. in Leadership in Teaching, M.A. in Leadership in Special Education, M.A. in Gifted & Talented Education, Graduate Certificates & Postmaster’s Certificates for Certified Teachers, Certificate of Advanced Study in Education (CASE) for Certified Teachers, and Ph.D. in Instructional Leadership for Changing Populations. Call 301-737-2500, ext. 305 or 301-737-2500, ext. 310.

Salisbury University semester dates are Jan. 29 through May 23. B.A. in Social Work (BASW) and Master of Social Work (MSW). The BASW and MSW programs are fully accredited by the Council of Social Work Education. Call 301-737-2500, ext. 213.

Towson University semester dates are Jan. 2 through June 5. M.Ed. in Early Childhood, M.Ed. In Reading Education, M.S. in Human Resource Development: Educational Leadership, Certificate of Advanced Study (CAS) in Organizational Change: Administrator I, M.S. in Math Education (Middle School Track & Secondary School), and Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Autism Studies. Call 301-737-2500, ext. 307.

University of Maryland semester dates are Jan. 24 through May 18. B.S. in Electrical Engineering, B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, M.Eng. & Graduate Certificates in Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Electrical & Computer, Mechanical, Project Management, Reliability, Robotics, Software, Sustainable Energy Engineering & Systems Engineering , and Ph.D. in Civil Engineering: Project Management. Call 301-342-9360, 301-405-5284, 301-935-6475, or 301-405-1101.

University of Maryland University College semester dates are Jan. 8-May 6. M.S. in Cybersecurity Policy, B.S. in Information Systems Management, B.S. in Management Studies, and B.S. in Business Administration. Call 301-737-2500, ext. 215.

Webster University semester dates are Jan. 6 through May 18. MBA, M.A. in Human Resources Management, M.A. in Procurement & Acquisitions Management, M.A. in Management & Leadership, M.A. in Cybersecurity, Graduate Certificate in Government Contracting, and Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity: Threat Detection. Call 301-737-2500, ext. 216.

SMHEC is at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland. Call 301-737-2500 for information about the new semester classes.

To learn more about the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, visit its Leader member page.