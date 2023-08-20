New Easement for Land Trust in HSMC

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust has acquired a new conservation easement – a forest conservation easement. Historic Saint Mary’s City, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, plans to move the sailing program to Chancellor’s Point – for better, more reliable wind.

To make this possible, HSMC will need to cut some trees along the waterfront. Tree removal within the critical zone is subject to stringent regulations. This means that a grove of trees must be planted – and maintained – nearby on the waterfront as mitigation.

A neighbor, and friend of HSMC, generously offered to plant such a grove, and to maintain it. PTLT is responsible to ensure that the grove planting meets regulations and is preserved forever.

For more information on the new easement or to protect your own land email PTLT’s conservation manager at [email protected].

In Other PTLT News:

Join Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust for a morning of fitness, fun, and prizes at the 5K Turtle Trot at 10am Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Enjoy stunning views and historic grounds for a 5K walk or run in beautiful Point Lookout State Park. Bring your kiddos and decorate your stroller or wagon with a turtle theme. Food trucks will be on site for after the race.

Sign up here.