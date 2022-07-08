New Dome Watch App Unveiled

The Dome Directory 2.0 app is now available, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

The app helps members of Congress, staff, the press, and the public learn about members of Congress and their roles in Congress. A system of badges shows committee assignments, major caucus memberships, leadership and whip team memberships, and freshman and sophomore classes. The new version of the app, which now also includes biographies and defining key votes of the current Congress for every member, is available for free on iOS, Android, and the web.

“I’m proud to announce a major update to my app that I know is a useful tool for many members and staff, as well as the press and the public,” House Majority Leader Hoyer said. “Utilizing technology like my Dome Watch and Dome Directory apps is part of House Democrats’ commitment to making Congress more modern, open, and transparent to the American people.”

The app is designed and built in-house by the majority leader’s office. The new 2.0 version was developed with extensive feedback from frequent users of the app, including members, staff, Capitol Police, the press, and the public.

New features in Dome Directory 2.0 include:

Added new data to each member card to make the app more of a directory and not just a memorization tool, including contact information; biographies from three different sources including member websites, the Library of Congress, and Wikipedia; and defining votes from the 117th Congress.

The ability to search for any specific member in order to find/study them immediately, instead of having to find them by cycling through a deck.

New decks for users to quiz themselves within specific committees, major caucuses, and the sophomore class.

The bipartisan “Problem Solvers” as a major caucus.

Major updates to the app’s underlying data utilizing the latest official and non-official congressional bulk data repositories, which have been improved as a result of direct use and feedback from the majority leader’s office.

