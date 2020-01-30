Need an Outlet for Your Photography Addiction?

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Camera Club is offering an opportunity for shutterbugs to have their photography work critiqued.

The camera club will meet from 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the old Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in the building behind the new museum at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Bring three digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive that you would like to have reviewed for suggestions as to how to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors are welcome to participate for free.

For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or see the February calendar at the group’s website.

The club also will meet from 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, February 13, at the same location listed above. Discover the haunting beauty of infrared photography as award-winning Kevin Pinkerton shows samples of his magical infrared photographs and discusses how to take these pictures by making modifications to old cameras.

The seeds of St. Mary’s County Camera Club began in the 1980s and 1990s. Jim and Joanna Macaulay were members of the Delaware County Camera Club in Pennsylvania. This club was formed before either was born, in the 1930s. It was, and still is, a very active club with many superb photographers and excellent programs and competitions.

Jim’s job was transferred from the Philadelphia area to Patuxent River in 1997, so they had to find another outlet for their photography addiction. Alas, there were no photography groups in St. Mary’s County, so they started their own. They thought that if they could attract a small group of enthusiasts to meet in someone’s living room, that would be great. But the inaugural meeting on November 2, 1998, held a big surprise for them: More than 40 people showed up.

Since then, the St. Mary’s County Camera Club has continued its success at attracting beginners and pros alike. Some of the beginners have gone on to become professional photographers themselves, cause for much pride from the founders.

The club now meets twice per month, except when holidays or the St. Mary’s County Fair intervene. It generally meets on the first and second Thursday of the month. Its mission is to promote the art of photography as a hobby, providing a forum for exchanging knowledge of the subject and inspiring photographers toward improving their art. Toward this end, club activities include photo critiques, competitions, workshops, lectures, demonstrations, and field trips.

Annual membership dues are $25 per individual or $30 family. Membership is required for participation in competition and elections. Visitors are welcome for free at all meetings.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700