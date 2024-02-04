Navy Prepares for Protection Exercise

Naval Air Station Patuxent River will participate in the annual force protection exercise, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, February 5-16, 2024.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is conducted by Commander, US Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental US.

“Pax River joins Navy bases across the region and country in training to protect our personnel and mission from possible attack,” said Pax commanding officer CAPT Douglas Burfield.

Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment, and facilities.

CSSC24 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Brief gate closures are expected at NAS Patuxent River during the exercise. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

Base residents and personnel are reminded to avoid posted exercise areas.

For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, follow NAS Pax River online here.