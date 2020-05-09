Naval Air Museum Seeks Board Members

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 9, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Anyone interested in serving on the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association Board of Directors has until May 31 to apply for consideration.

The museum board is soliciting applications for membership. The board association’s board is responsible for governance of the museum, providing strategic planning, and goals to the museum staff, and supporting the mission and vision of the museum.

Members of the board of directors play a key role in the direction of the museum’s future, development of exhibits, special events, educational programs, and many other exciting areas.

The museum seeks a diverse board, with backgrounds in retail, small business, law, management, publicity, etc., not just engineering and aviation experience.

Interested parties should prepare two paragraphs for submission to the board. These paragraphs should include:

Applicant’s background that would further the mission and goals of the museum. This paragraph is not intended to be a formal résumé or biography but rather a candid description of any special skills or experience the candidate would bring to the board.

Why the applicant is interested in joining the board. This paragraph should also be a candid description of what interests the applicant may have that coincide with the objectives of the museum.

PRNAMA board members work diligently to ensure the future of the museum and meet monthly to address issues. The board is comprised of between eight and 15 members who represent a broad cross-section of both interests in naval aviation and the concerns of the St. Mary’s County community.

The board will accept submissions until May 31, 2020, via email at boardofdirectors@paxmuseum.org.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700