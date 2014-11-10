National Commentators Call on Hoyer

Posted for Congressman Steny Hoyer

After meeting with President Obama and Congressional leadership in the wake of the midterm elections, House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement Friday Nov. 7:

“Today’s meeting with the President was both positive and productive. We discussed a range of important issues where Congress must come together and work in a bipartisan way to address the major challenges we face as a nation. The American people clearly want their leaders to work together to create jobs, fix our broken immigration system, address the threat posed by ISIL, and grow opportunities that support a strong middle class. I look forward to working with my colleagues in both parties to achieve these goals.”

He was shortly to appear on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” to discuss the need for bipartisanship. As his appearance opened on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” (video link above), Congressman Hoyer is asked about the then just-breaking announcement by President Obama’s decision to double the presences of US troops in Iraq.

The following are some of Congressman Hoyer’s remarks regarding the midterm elections speaking on The Lead with Jake Trapper.”

On President Obama’s Meeting with Congressional Leaders

“I think both sides made it very clear that they don’t want to simply be throwing bricks at one another for two years as has been the case. And the American people have sent, I think, a very strong message that they want to see us work together and that’s why you hear so many people talking about that. Now the proof of whether that talk is going to be walked is whether or not, in fact, we do it. There were areas of significant agreement, I think. An agreement that we wanted to do an omnibus and that we wanted to do that hopefully by December 11… The Ebola crisis funding that is going to be necessary so that we can do what the President and all the health experts agree and that is make sure that in the sites in Africa where this epidemic has been generated, that we need to deal with it there on site. I think there was general agreement to that. I think there was also general agreement on ISIL itself, as I’ve expressed, that we need to make sure we are successful in this effort to defeat ISIL and stabilize the Middle East.”

On Bipartisan Action in Congress

“Let me say that I am hopeful, and I will be urging the Speaker and others on the Republican side of the aisle, we’re going to have disagreements and some are going to be serious disagreements, but if we allow the things on which we disagree to undermine the things on which we agree, we’re going to further anger the American public. They’re going to be frustrated, and they’re going to think their government doesn’t work. So we ought to take those things on which we disagree, understanding that we’re going to have honest disagreements, set those aside, not abandon them, but set them aside and focus on that on which we can agree. If we do so, I think the next Congress can be a positive not a negative.”