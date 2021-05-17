NAS Pax River Updates Mask Requirements

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, May 17, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Fully vaccinated Defense Department personnel (two weeks beyond final dose) are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at DoD facilities. This guidance applies only to fully immunized personnel. Unimmunized personnel will continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors on DoD installations IAW NAVADMIN 095/21.

In full support of DoD’s 53 mission partners, contact your parent command for further command guidance. Patients and visitors to Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River are still required to wear masks inside the clinic.

Commanders and supervisors should not ask about an employee’s vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccination is readily available and all are encouraged to get vaccinated.

The threat of COVID-19 transmission remains. Personnel shall continue to practice personal hygiene protocols and maintain physical distance, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The Pax River team will continue to examine the expansion of base services – including MWR programs – to DoD retirees, eligible civilians, and other patrons based on public health emergency officer recommendations.