NAS Pax Noise Advisory April 18-June 1

Residents of The Woods community are advised that nighttime flights are scheduled to take place in your vicinity April 18 through June 1, 2023.

In an effort to lessen the disturbance of these missions, the US Navy has instructed its pilots to fly the lowest altitude portion of their flights prior to midnight, when possible.

These missions are crucial to national security.

Keep in mind that there are a multitude of factors that could shift the scheduling and execution of these flights, which are always conducted in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates the residents’ understanding and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community.

For more information, call the noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.