NAS Pax, Mission Partners, Honor Command Ombudsmen

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 19, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Naval Air Station Patuxent River, along with mission partners from around the fence line, gathered at the Lincoln Military Housing Center on base last month to recognize the commands’ ombudsmen.

Ombudsmen serve as the link between leadership and Navy families.

Recognized for their dedication to their commands and Navy families were:

Brooke DeCanio, NAS Patuxent River and Navy Munitions Command Detachment Pax River

Amber Fake, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River

Kana Wilson, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River

Joselyn Alonzo, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

Laura Knight, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21)

Kayla Davara, Scientific Development Squadron One (VSX-1) and Naval Test Wing Atlantic

Angela Zepeda, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Two Four (UX-24) and US Naval Test Pilot School

Lindsey Cook, Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Four (VQ-4) Detachment Pax River

Felicia Barrows, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) and Unmanned Carrier-Launched Multi Role Squadron Ten (VUQ-10)

Jessica-Anna Turner, Aviation Survival Training Center Pax River

Jessica Winfield, Naval Air Warfare Center-Aircraft Division

“Volunteering as an ombudsman is a voice for the command. Your mission helps build a stronger network to aid sailors here at Pax and is an essential piece to keeping our fleet mission ready,” said CAPT Douglas Burfield, NAS Pax River executive officer, in his remarks to guests. “Your role is truly important as a member of the Pax Pro family, and you are greatly appreciated.”

The article was written by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon. Read more at dvidshub.net.

Photo: NAS Patuxent River leadership recognized the ombudsmen of Pax River on September 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Military Housing Center. From left are Pax River Command Master Chief CMDCM Ryan Colosimo, Pax commanding officer CAPT Derrick Kingsley, Brooke Decanio, Jessica Winfield, Felicia Barrows, Amber Fake, Jessica-Anna Turner, Laura Knight, Angela Zepeda, Kayla Davara, and CAPT Douglas Burfield. (US Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon)