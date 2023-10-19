NAS Pax, Mission Partners, Honor Command Ombudsmen
Naval Air Station Patuxent River, along with mission partners from around the fence line, gathered at the Lincoln Military Housing Center on base last month to recognize the commands’ ombudsmen.
Ombudsmen serve as the link between leadership and Navy families.
Recognized for their dedication to their commands and Navy families were:
- Brooke DeCanio, NAS Patuxent River and Navy Munitions Command Detachment Pax River
- Amber Fake, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River
- Kana Wilson, Fleet Readiness Centers Patuxent River
- Joselyn Alonzo, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
- Laura Knight, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21)
- Kayla Davara, Scientific Development Squadron One (VSX-1) and Naval Test Wing Atlantic
- Angela Zepeda, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron Two Four (UX-24) and US Naval Test Pilot School
- Lindsey Cook, Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Four (VQ-4) Detachment Pax River
- Felicia Barrows, Air Test & Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) and Unmanned Carrier-Launched Multi Role Squadron Ten (VUQ-10)
- Jessica-Anna Turner, Aviation Survival Training Center Pax River
- Jessica Winfield, Naval Air Warfare Center-Aircraft Division
“Volunteering as an ombudsman is a voice for the command. Your mission helps build a stronger network to aid sailors here at Pax and is an essential piece to keeping our fleet mission ready,” said CAPT Douglas Burfield, NAS Pax River executive officer, in his remarks to guests. “Your role is truly important as a member of the Pax Pro family, and you are greatly appreciated.”
The article was written by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon. Read more at dvidshub.net.