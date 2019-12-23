NAS Pax Concludes Five-Year Review

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 23, 2019

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has initiated its fifth basewide five-year review.

Five-year reviews are conducted at sites where it was determined that it was either technically infeasible or cost-prohibitive to remove all environmental contaminants. The sites were addressed so that they do not present a risk to human health or the environment.

However, because some contamination is still present, the US Navy maintains responsibility to ensure the sites’ continuing protectiveness. This includes conducting formal reviews of each site, every five years.

The 2019 review is the fifth the base has conducted since 1994.

The Pax River’s Environmental Restoration Program is a partnership between the base, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The mission of the restoration program is to clean up federal land that was impacted due to past Navy activities, protect communities from possible contaminants associated with those activities, and to restore the environment such that it is productively re-used, while being mindful of taxpayer resources.

That mission is executed by the Navy, with all decisions informed by sound science and agreements among members of a Tier I Partnering Team, composed of representatives of all four agencies. Final cleanup decisions are also informed by input from the public.

2019 Review: Sites

The recently concluded five-year review looked at six sites:

Site 1, Fishing Point landfill

Site 6, the Boneyard

Site 11, the former sanitary landfill

Site 12, the landfill behind the rifle range

Site 17, the pesticide control shop

Site 31, the tire shop

Site 39, the perchloroethylene storage area

2019 Review: Process

The five-year review process included the following elements: community involvement; document review; data review; a site inspection; and report preparation and review.

Community involvement is obtained through NAS Patuxent River’s Restoration Advisory Board. The RAB was established in 1995 and is composed of community members as well as representatives of the Navy, MDE, and the EPA. The RAB meets annually in the spring to keep the community informed of environmental issues at NAS Pax River.

The document review looks at all records and documents generated since the last five-year review that are relevant to the sites that the review covers. For example, at Sites 1, 11, and 12, which are landfills, documents pertaining to the maintenance of the protective cap or cover are reviewed to ensure that the integrity of the cap or cover has been maintained.

The data review, like the document review, looks at all data generated since the last five-year review.

For example, at Sites 31 and 39, both groundwater cleanup sites and sites at which quarterly sampling is occurring, the results of that sampling is reviewed. The data review helps the Navy understand whether or not the cleanups are working as intended and whether or not contaminants have migrated.

The site inspection is a physical evaluation of the site. The inspection would look to identify any factors or conditions at the sites that might have changed since the last five-year review. For example, at the landfill sites, the inspector would examine the integrity of the protective cap or cover.

Report preparation and review is the final step.

The report compiles all findings from the review, and it is shared with the EPA, MDE, and the public. The 2019 report is available for public review at the base library at 22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407, Patuxent River, MD 20629 or at the Lexington Park Library at 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD 20653.

2019 Review: Results

As presented in each site’s protectiveness statement “the remedy [was found to be] protective of human health and the environment under current and future conditions.” The next five-year review will be completed in 2024.

The Navy, through the ERP and in partnership with the regulatory community, is committed to maintaining a healthy environment for all those who live and work at its bases as well as those who live in nearby communities.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

