MUM-T’s the Word at Panels on AI, ANA

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

MUM-T’s the Word at an ANA panel hosted by The Patuxent Partnership on Sept. 19, 2019. The TPP ANA panel, Manned plus Unmanned: Agile, Lethal, Effective, will be presented with the help of RADM Brian Corey, PEO (U&W).

Panelists for the event include Col. James “Chewy” Frey, Branch Head Aviation Weapons Requirement Unmanned Systems, HQMC. Other invited panelists include Capt. Michael “WooG” Wosje, OPNAV; Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic; and Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group.

The event will be held at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All young professionals who are 35 and younger can register for the ANA Panel program for just $10 in advance, or $25 at the door. Register here.

Another Patuxent Partnership program focusing on Artificial Intelligence will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center) Building 2, Center Hall.

Registration for this event is open now, and there are opportunities for sponsorship and exhibitors. The Patuxent Partnership is looking for sponsors and exhibitors to help them enhance the program, which in turn will provide an opportunity to directly engage with attendees and make meaningful connections with other members of the community.

Confirmed sponsors for the event include Booz Allen Hamilton, KPMG, Alion Science and Technology, Bell, and Naval Systems Inc.

There are several sponsorship packages available. Platinum sponsorship costs $5,000 and includes one-page ad in the event program, your company’s logo and tagline on the “Platinum Sponsor” signage at the event, one exhibit space, and six registrations.

Gold Sponsorship is $2,500 and includes a half-page ad in the event program, your company’s logo on the “Gold Sponsor” signage at the event, one exhibit space, and four registrations.

Silver Sponsorship costs $1,500 and includes a company logo on the sponsor’s page in the event program and on “Silver Sponsor” signage at the event, one exhibit space, and two registrations.

For information about sponsorships, contact Jen Brown, programs and membership director, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org or 240-317-6018.

Register as a sponsor online.

