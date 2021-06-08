MQ-25 Conducts First-Ever Unmanned Aerial Refueling

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The MQ-25 T1 test asset refuels the Navy F/A-18 during a flight June 4 at MidAmerica Airport in Illinois. This test marked the first-ever aerial refueling operation between a manned aircraft and unmanned tanker. (Photo courtesy of Boeing)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

NAVAIR and Boeing announced that the first-ever aerial refueling of a manned receiver aircraft by an unmanned tanker was successful, reports The Drive. The test took place June 4 out of MidAmerica Airport in Illinois.

Because China’s military capability has increased over the past several years, US Pacific Air Forces commander GEN Kenneth Wilsbach said the PACAF is crafting a dual strategy of defensive capabilities and dispersal of forces in order to negate the threat, reports USNI News. A Pentagon report issued in 2020 said China has the world’s largest Navy.

The US Supreme Court will not review the draft legislation law to say whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18, reports The Associated Press. It will be up to Congress.

The US will provide $3.3 billion to Afghanistan each year for two years to support Afghan security forces battling the Taliban, reports Voice of America.

Marine GEN Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said the US and its NATO partners are about halfway through the process of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, reports Military.com. He said the military is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s Sept. 11 deadline to complete the withdrawal.

Lockheed Martin’s Colorado facilities will help to design, build and operate the VERITAS and DAVINCI+ missions for NASA’s Discovery Program, reports Patch.com. Discovery seeks to learn more about how Venus became inhospitable to life. NASA hasn’t returned to Venus for more than 30 years, reports Voice of America.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother will head into space when Bezos’ Blue Origin company will make its first flight with a crew, reports the Houston Chronicle.

SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday, reports SpaceX, this one boosting the SiriusXM-8 radio satellite into orbit.

A Harpoon missile test launch off the coast of Norway was conducted by the Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4), a US Navy land-based patrol squadron based at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, which is tasked to undertake maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions using the Boeing P-8A Poseidon, reports Navy Recognition.

Fort Smith in Arkansas has been selected as a pilot training center for the US military’s Foreign Military Sales hosting F-35 and F-16 fighter planes purchased by Singapore, reports 5newsonline.com.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it has seen a dramatic increase in drone-related incidents, reports The Drive, recording approximately 10,000 reports in the past five years.

The Pentagon wants to improve its ability to make specialized semiconductors for military use, as well as to fund next-generation chip innovation, reports Breaking Defense. The proposed 2022 defense budget includes $2.3 billion to help reduce the US’ reliance on foreign sources. “The US means of domestically producing advanced, assured microelectronics is fragile and threatened,” the 2022 budget proposal notes.

After the US’ exit from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill Monday to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, reports The Associated Press.

The Navy launched the first of its Arleigh Burke-class Flight III guided missile destroyers last week, UPI reports. The Jack H. Lucas is expected to provide cutting-edge Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability to include significantly greater detection range and tracking capacity.

A team of Penn State University engineers are exploring the requirements for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles and designing and testing potential battery power sources, reports UPI. The study was published Monday in the journal Joule.

The US Navy announced new guidance to help ensure transgender individuals may openly join the service, reports Navy Times.

LT COL Gary “Mouth” Shill is the new commander of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24, reports The BayNet. The ceremony was held June 3 at NAS Pax River’s Webster Outlying Field.

The Navy issued the first maternity flight suit to LT CMDR Jacqueline Nordan, reports Military.com. Nordan said, “The addition of this uniform item makes an immediate impact on women in the Navy. It shows that leadership is listening and is supportive in response to the issues that female aviators are raising,” reads a Navy news release.

A new commemorative stamp will honor World War II veterans representing the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442 Regimental Combat Team from Kauai, reports The Associated Press.

Contracts:

Airbus US Space & Defense Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $119,788,924 modification (P00455) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0010 for an extension of contractor logistics support services for the UH-72 Lakota. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds will be obligated in the future. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Mayvin Inc., Annandale, Virginia, was awarded a $95,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to support research, development and acquisition of military weapons, materiel and life cycle sustainment in support of the highest priority operators within the US Special Operations Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 6, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-21-D-0023).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,851,622 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and hardware sustainment for the AN/ALQ-131 and AN/ALQ-184 electronics countermeasures pods. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed June 3, 2031. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8523-21-D-0006).

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $44,000,000 fixed-price incentive firm-target, undefinitized contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2227 for the detail design, procurement, production implementation, and demonstration of autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (60%); Reston, Virginia (35%); and Fairfax, Virginia (5%), and is expected to complete by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) cost-to-complete funding in the amount of $22,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Global, A 1st Flagship Co., Irvine, California, is awarded a $10,833,890 cost-plus fixed fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-4100 to exercise Option Period Four of the contract to acquire services and material necessary to support and maintain all vessels assigned to the Naval Sea Systems Command Inactive Ship Maintenance Office Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and active vessels assigned to the Guided Missile Cruiser (CG)/Dock Landing Ship (LSD) Modernization Detachment, Norfolk, Virginia. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (80%); and in Norfolk, Virginia (20%), and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,661,878 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HU000121D0002) in support of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ (USU) Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program (EMDP2). This contract has a five-year ordering period from July 13, 2021, to July 12, 2026, with a minimum award amount of $100 and a maximum ceiling/face value of $20,000,000. Performance will be in Manassas, Virginia. The requirement was competitively solicited via beta.sam.gov with one offer received. Operation and maintenance funds will be obligated at the task order level. Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

