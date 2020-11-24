More District 4 Congratulations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) was finally able to present their congratulatory gifts to St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron in honor of the COPs Unit’s new permanent home — the District 4 sheriff’s station on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

CAP framed a before and after photo of the thoroughly renovated building as well as other commemorative memorabilia for the new station. The board also put together a scrapbook that is kept in a keepsake box crafted by Mark Port of Port Furniture in Waldorf, MD. The lined box has a sheriff’s emblem on top made by Trophies by Design. This scrapbook serves as an historical record of the building’s history and transformation, as well as the mission and the officers who serve this community.

During the presentation congratulations from the surrounding Lexington Park merchants streamed across the station’s message board.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. 301-863-7700; ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org