Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

The 120th Army-Navy game will be played Saturday, Dec. 14, in Philadephia. Navy, which leads the rivalry 60-52-7, will be sporting throwback uniforms that pay homage to the Midshipmen teams of the 1960s, reports Stars and Stripes. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo will join others to preview the game Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The luncheon starts at 11:30 am, while the interview portion with Mr. Niumatalolo will start at noon. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the luncheon, according to the US Naval Academy website.

Colin Gillan, father of Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan, piloted the lead jet in the flyover at Sunday’s Browns-Bengals football game, reports WKYC.com. Colin Gillan flew a P-8A Poseidon and was flanked by a lieutenant commander and three lieutenants from NAS Pax River, where Mr. Gillan is employed.

Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike Gilday says the Navy is still studying a mix of manned and unmanned advanced “aviation combatants” to follow on from its existing fighter jets, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and F-35C Joint Strike Fighter. It’s not clear what platforms those future aircraft might launch from, raising the possibility that the service might be looking beyond traditional aircraft carriers. The admiral was speaking at the US Naval Institute’s annual Defense Forum Washington. The Navy is in the midst of a wide-ranging evaluation of its fleet design and future capabilities, reports USNI News.

The US believes that an unarmed American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was downed by Russia, reports Reuters, and the US is demanding the return of the wreckage.

The Drive reports that a satellite image shows an impressive lineup of the Chinese military aerial drones, some of which are in development while others are operational.

On Saturday, US defense and military officials reaffirmed America’s continued relationship with Saudi Arabia after a Saudi Air Force student’s deadly attack at the Navy base in Pensacola, FL, earlier in the week, reports The Associated Press. Military leaders say it is too early to label the deadly shooting as a terrorist attack, reports Military Times. The FBI is seeking information on the gunman, reports Navy Times.

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) agree on the need to declassify a large amount of information about the US military space programs, reports Defense News, to intimidate foes and encourage more support from the public. AFSec Barrett has said in the past that while China and Russia pose the biggest threats in space, other nations such as Iran and North Korea are also developing space capabilities that could present a threat, reports C4ISR.com. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dae Goldfein said Russia is a “rather dangerous” threat, reports Defense News. “We’ve seen his [Vladimir Putin’s] actions when he finds himself” in that position,” Goldfein said. “But China is the face of the threat. China has the economy.”

Defense News reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warned that America will find itself “in trouble” if the leadership of large tech companies decide not to work with the Defense Department.

Thomas Modley, the new acting secretary of the Navy, said President Donald Trump’s concerns over persistent problems with the first Ford-class aircraft carrier have prompted him to make fixing those problems one of his top priorities, reports Military.com.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy, christened a new aircraft carrier named in honor of the 35th US president, reports Navy Times. The ceremony was held last weekend in Newport News, VA. The Kennedy is the second of the Navy’s new Gerald R. Ford-class carrier.

Contracts:

PAE Applied Technologies Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $47,364,653 modification (P00088) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-14-C-0038). This modification extends the period of performance and increases the ceiling to continue providing services in support of range engineering, operations and maintenance support to the Atlantic Test Range and the Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. This work will employ disciplines embracing various types of system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, evaluation; and working capital (Navy) funds for $12,645,500 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Alion – IPS Corp., Burr Ridge, Illinois, is awarded a $44,721,438 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-0015 to procure professional support services for the Naval Sea System Command’s Deputy Commander for Surface Warfare. This procurement is for professional support services in the areas of program management, administrative support, surface ship modernization, inactive ships, surface ships readiness, surface training systems, business and financial management, records management and information technology support. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (54.7%); Norfolk, Virginia (19%); San Diego, California (17.3%); Mayport, Florida (2.1%); Yokosuka, Japan (1.5%); Sasebo, Japan (1.2%); Manama, Bahrain (1.2%); and various locations of less than 1% each in the US and Europe (3%), and is expected to be complete by August 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding for $5,300,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds for $5,300,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $9,908,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for design, development and to validate system prototypes for a combined arms squad. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency funds in the amount of $5,668,581 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912CG-20-C-0004).

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded an $18,006,438 contract modification to exercise Option Year Three of a previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity N55236-17-D-0009 contract to provide maintenance support for the Mine Countermeasure-1 Class main propulsion diesel engine and ship service diesel generator. Work will be performed in the homeports of San Diego, California; Sasebo, Japan; Manama, Bahrain; and ports-of-call as required, and work is scheduled to be completed by January 2021. No funding is being obligated at time of award. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured. The independent contractor, under the direction of the Regional Maintenance Center and not as an agent of the government, shall provide diesel engine technical, engineering, and field service support for Mine Countermeasure-1 Class ships homeported in San Diego, California; and forward deployed in Japan and Bahrain. Obligated funding will cover preventive maintenance services and travel in the base year and subsequent option years in accordance with work item specifications and work item plans, drawings, other references, the delivery schedule and all other terms and conditions set forth in the contract. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

