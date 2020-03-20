MetCom Wants You to Adopt a Fire Hydrant

The Metropolitan Commission and local volunteer fire departments are asking the community to partner with them in their Adopt-A-Hydrant program. Adopting a fire hydrant close to your home or business will assist firefighters by keeping hydrants free of vegetation and debris in the summer and cleared of snow during the winter.

In the unfortunate event of a fire, the quicker the fire department can have access to water, the quicker the fire can be extinguished.

Hydrant accessibility can help to prevent loss of property and/or life. Assist by adopting a hydrant and making sure that it is easily accessible throughout the year.

Anyone 18 or older may participate in the program. Participants younger than 18 must have an adult sponsor.

Participants may include individuals/families, neighborhood groups, community organizations, Boy and Girl Scout troops, places of worship, schools, and businesses.

Brochures are available on the MetCom website, at either of the MetCom offices, or at any of the local volunteer fire departments.

“The St. Mary’s County fire chiefs are happy to partner with the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission in the adopt-a-fire-hydrant program,” said St. Mary’s County Fire Chief Gary Bell. “Please help us by keeping the fire hydrant nearest your residence or business clear of snow, leaves, and debris.”

Selecting a hydrant. Applicants may search for a fire hydrant near them by visual observation or by using the online Hydrant Locator selecting one available for adoption.

Applicants may also propose a hydrant name for the hydrant they adopt (subject to approval by MetCom staff). For more information on the program or to complete an application, go to the MetCom website under the OPERATIONS tab or email MetCom at AdoptAHydrant@metcom.org and staff will work with you to adopt an available hydrant or answer any questions you may have about the new program.

